Every time Grove City police officer Brandon Judd stops and arrests an impaired driver, it gives him personal satisfaction.

"It's important to get them off the road because you know you may have prevented an accident and saved someone's life," Judd said.

And often after he makes an OVI arrest, Judd said, he can't help but think about the time a drunken driver took the life of someone he loved.

In 2010, his sister-in-law, Kelly Devine, was killed in a Pickaway County accident involving an impaired driver.

"I've kind of dedicated my work as a police officer in her honor," Judd said.

All aspects of law enforcement are important, he said, but in his work, Judd puts particular emphasis on OVI enforcement.

"I don't want anyone else to have to go through the sadness that my wife's family has had to endure," he said.

That dedication has led to him being nominated three years in a row by his department for the award of excellence from the central Ohio chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The annual award recognizes officers for their extra effort to curb impaired driving in their communities.

This year Judd received MADD's Top Cop award, which goes to one local police officer who continually displays a commitment to reducing impaired driving through enforcement, education and prevention.

"I was surprised to get the award," Judd said. "I feel like I'm just doing my duty."

"When you talk about Brandon, you're talking about one of the best officers we have on our force," said Eric Scott, lieutenant -- field services. "He has an incredible work ethic and he's among the top officers in just about every category we measure. That's indicated by all the department awards he's won."

In his nearly nine years with Grove City, Judd has twice been honored as the department's police officer of the year, is a member of the division's Strategic Response Team and serves as a field training officer, Scott said.

"He's a great role model and mentor for our newest officers," he said.

"We are extremely proud of officer Judd," said William Vedra, Grove City's safety director. "His daily commitment to reducing the number of impaired drivers on our roadways directly increases the safety of our community."

While department data for 2019 is still being compiled, Judd can be credited with 75 OVI arrests for the year, Scott said. Judd stopped 307 vehicles and issued 142 citations, he said.

In 2018, Grove City police arrested 320 OVI offenders and Judd made 71 of those arrests, Scott said.

"He's good at catching impaired drivers," he said.

All Grove City police officers are looking out for small but tell-tale signs that a driver might be impaired, Judd said.

"You look for little violations, like speeding or driving out of a marked lane, rolling through a stop sign, things like that," he said. "Then when you approach the car and look in the window, you can tell just by talking to them that they've had something to drink. It's hard to hide."

Judd, whose father was a police officer, said he always knew he wanted to go into law enforcement.

At the time of his sister-in-law's death, he was applying to police departments in various communities around central Ohio where there were job openings.

One of those was Grove City, and in 2011, Judd was hired by the city as a police officer.

It was a homecoming -- Judd grew up in Grove City and attended both Grove City and Central Crossing high schools. He still lives in Grove City.

"It's a special feeling to help protect your hometown," he said. "It makes the job even more rewarding."

