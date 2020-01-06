On behalf of New Albany City Council and staff, I invite residents and their families to participate in our second Engage New Albany strategic-planning workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 in Meeting Room No. 1 at the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 200 Market St.

Public participation has been at the center of this strategic-planning process -- hence the name Engage New Albany. Since last summer, we've gathered community input from more more than 1,000 residents, employers and employees.

Generally, this is what you've told city leaders:

* Community strengths include the quality of our schools, our overall small-town feel, community aesthetics and maintenance, our legacy of master planning and safety.

* Community weaknesses include traffic and congestion, lack of diversity, parking and limited selection of restaurants and retail.

* Land use, community character and transportation are the top three components our community wants to make sure we address in the plan.

One specific point we heard multiple times throughout this process is the desire for more retail and restaurant options, even in light of the fact that more than 70,000 square feet of new commercial space had been built along Market and Main streets since our last strategic-plan update in 2014.

Although it is important to remember that everything from Mellow Mushroom on Market Street to Johnson's Real Ice Cream on Main Street was constructed and opened during the past five years, residents telling us that they still want more reinforces feedback we received from our 2018 resident survey.

The challenges in successfully fulfilling this desire for more restaurants and shops are twofold.

First, how can we simultaneously provide a transportation network that keeps up with the additional flow of traffic more restaurants and shops will create?

And, second, how do we manage community growth in a way that increases foot traffic for new and existing businesses while maintaining the small-town feel our residents consider such a community strength?

Next steps

Those who attend the Jan. 16 meeting will hear about different ways to address residents' desires while preserving the community character that has come to symbolize New Albany.

After the meeting, our community-development department will continue to work with MKSK, a planning, urban-design and landscape architecture firm, as well as a steering committee made up of representatives of neighborhoods, businesses, government agencies, community groups and local institutions, to guide the plan's development.

By the time New Albany City Council considers this updated strategic plan in late spring 2020, it will have been approved by the plan's steering committee and multiple city boards and commissions.

Additionally, we have created a Digital Learning Lab at bit.ly/engagena that allows residents to view TED talks and other discussions about such topics as urban design, density, walkability and sustainability.

Don't hesitate to email engagenewalbany@newalbanyohio .org or call 614.939.2254 if you have questions. I hope to see you Jan. 16.

Adrienne Joly is director of administrative services for New Albany.