Three residents of homes on the 400 block of Midgard Road told Columbus police at 12:36 p.m. Dec. 28 that a neighbor had been harassing them "nonstop" by knocking on windows and doors and leaving notes about "mind control."

The victims reported feeling "terrified" of the suspect, who told police he'd been off his medication for more than three weeks.

The suspect was ordered to stay away from the victims' properties. He refused medical attention and police determined he did not pose a threat to himself or others, reports said.

The three victims were given a pamphlet about protection orders, according to reports.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* Officers responded to the 4900 block of North High Street at 2:20 a.m. Jan. 1 on a report of property damage.

There, a man told police he was dropping off some friends in the area when three people stepped in front of his vehicle and wouldn't allow him to leave.

The man said one of the suspects punched his car's windshield, breaking it, while another punched its fender, causing a dent.

The victim reportedly followed the three people to a nearby location, where police questioned them.

The three told police they were walking home from a bar and had never seen the victim before, reports said.

Officers didn't note any injuries to the suspects' hands, reports said.

Damage to the man's vehicle was estimated at $525.

* A man was arrested and charged with theft after reportedly stealing $86 worth of groceries from a business on the 2800 block of North High Street at 6:32 p.m. Dec. 29.

The man was banned from the business, according to reports.

Police also charged the man with "harassment by inmate" after allegedly causing an officer to "come in contact with bodily substances."

* A resident of East Royal Forest Boulevard told police at 3:43 a.m. Dec. 31 that a man had tried to choke her, though the suspect denied it.

* A resident of the 100 block of North Street said someone made an unauthorized transaction to his bank account between 3 and 5:15 p.m. Dec. 31.

* An area resident reported his debit card was stolen from a business on the 2800 block of North High Street between 12:01 and 12:36 a.m. Dec. 27.

* A resident of the first block of North Street reported Dec. 24 that someone cashed a check made out to the victim in June.