The Columbus Dispatch, a ThisWeek Community News affiliate, is moving its newspaper printing and production operation from Columbus' West Side to a sister facility in Indianapolis in March.

Employees were told Jan. 6 that while the company is moving the location where The Dispatch is printed, it will not affect the daily publication of The Dispatch. Subscribers to the print edition will continue to receive home delivery.

The Cincinnati Enquirer and Kentucky Enquirer, which have been printed in Columbus for the past five years, will move to presses in Louisville this week. Some of the smaller Gannett papers in Ohio already are printed in Indianapolis. Publication of ThisWeek Community News will continue as usual.

Read The Dispatch's full story.

