Gahanna police recently responded to an incident in which a package containing boxing gloves was stolen from a Whitson Drive porch, according to a report received at 2:39 p.m. Dec. 20.

A neighbor found the empty box down the street, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* Copper was stolen from inside a building under construction on Tech Center Drive, according to a report received at 8:14 a.m. Dec. 23.

* A part from a vehicle was missing, according to a report received at 10:38 a.m. Dec. 22. The incident occurred on Hollybrier Drive, reports said.

* A vehicle was broken into on West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 22.

* A company damaged property by digging in front of a Sedgefield Drive address, according to a report received at 11:08 a.m. Dec. 21. The reporting party was with a homeowners association, reports said.

* A vehicle on Howland Drive was broken into overnight, according to a report received at 4:51 p.m. Dec. 20.

* A Shady Spring Drive resident reported money missing from a bank account, according to a report received at 2:19 p.m. Dec. 20.

* Alcohol was reported stolen from a guest in a room at a business on Taylor Road, according to a report received at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 20.

* A caller said it appeared someone tried to pry open the rear door of a vehicle on South High Street, according to a report received at 12:42 p.m. Dec. 20.

* A Kames Way Drive resident reported her mailbox had been "blown up," according to a report received at 8:55 a.m. Dec. 20.

* Cash was stolen from a vehicle on Westerdale Drive, according to a report received at 8:03 a.m. Dec. 20.

* Two vehicles were rummaged through overnight on Oakshade Drive, according to a report received at 5:56 a.m. Dec. 20.

* A vehicle on Howland Drive was rummaged through overnight but nothing was taken, according to a report received at 5:44 a.m. Dec. 20.

* An MP3 player was stolen from a vehicle on Perris Court, according to a report received at 7:49 a.m. Dec. 18. The theft occurred between 11:40 p.m. Dec. 17 and 7:40 a.m. Dec. 18, reports said.

* A locked vehicle on Penny Lane South was broken into overnight, according to a report received at 8:19 a.m. Dec. 18.

* A purse was stolen from a vehicle on Taylor Station Road, according to a report received at 8:46 a.m. Dec. 18. An acquaintance told the vehicle owner the car had been broken into and the theft occurred between 8:25 and 8:45 a.m., reports said.

* A Nob Hill Drive North resident lost $1,000 in a gift-card scam, according to a report received at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 18.