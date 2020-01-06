A resident in the 2800 block of Addison Drive told Grove City police Dec. 28 she was the victim of a scam.

She said that on Dec. 27 her mother forwarded her a phone message from a man who claimed to be a lieutenant with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, asking the daughter to call him back as soon as possible.

When the woman returned the call, the man told her she had a warrant for her arrest because she failed to appear for federal jury duty. The caller told the woman he had verification of the assigned jury duty on a piece of paper she had signed. The woman said she never signed any document relating to jury duty.

The caller told her she owed the court $1,635 and she needed to pay that amount as soon as possible, according to reports. He directed her to get money cards for that amount and give him the card numbers. The woman went to a store, purchased money cards totaling $1,050 then gave the card numbers to the man.

He then told her she needed to provide her debit card and bank account information as verification she would pay the remaining balance. The woman gave him that information and also provided him her address, date of birth, Social Security and driver's-license numbers and her account information for two mobile payment services, reports stated.

The man then began to threaten the victim, telling her he was going to come to her house, rape her and kill her parents, according to reports.

The woman told police she became frightened and hung up.

She said that shortly after the conversation ended, she noticed a transfer of $5 was made without her consent from her bank account into one of the mobile payment accounts.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident in the 2300 block of Willowside Lane reported Dec. 24 he believes an online estate-sale company sold his late wife's jewelry and pocketed the proceeds.

The man said that after his wife died in April 2019, an agency that was assisting him with the funeral arrangements recommended he contact a representative of the estate-sale firm to help him with selling his wife's jewelry. He said the jewelry was worth more than $6,000, according to reports.

The victim said he made arrangements Nov. 5 with a woman from the estate-sale firm to have the company sell the jewelry for fair market value.

He said that on Dec. 17, he received a check for $127.20. He tried calling the woman several times but did not receive a return call. He said he believes the company sold the jewelry but did not give him the proceeds.

* The owner of a business in the 6100 block of Seeds Road reported Dec. 23 that two checks from his company had been altered and cashed without his consent.

The victim said 11 checks had been placed in his company's mailbox at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 and at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 20 he received a voicemail from a Westerville bank, notifying him that two men had attempted to cash checks from his company at the bank, but had been denied funds.

He said he called the bank back the next day and learned two checks were cashed at another branch.

The owner checked his company's online bank account and saw the two checks had been altered, according to reports. The security seals on both checks were missing and the amount of each check was changed. Both checks were issued to names of persons the business owner did not know.

He said the checks were originally written out to other businesses.

The checks were cashed for a total of $1,393.29, reports stated.

* A Grove City woman told police her cellphone, valued at $800, was stolen Dec. 23 after she accidentally left it on the counter at a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The woman said she left the phone at 4:54 p.m. When she returned a short time later to retrieve it, the clerk told her the customer in line after her had pointed out a phone had been left on the counter, then another person stepped forward, claimed the phone and left with it.