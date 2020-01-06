One of Clintonville's signature historical structures has reopened its doors.

Balanced Family Academy, a child-care franchise that started in Upper Arlington, is open in the former Southwick-Good & Fortkamp Funeral Chapel building at 3100 N. High St. The business held a grand opening Jan. 2.

Balanced Family Academy's owners closed on the property in March 2019 after several months in contract. The funeral home that previously occupied the site closed in 2017.

Renovations went smoothly, said co-owner Courtney Lewis, especially given the building's age.

She said the revamp included a full remodel of the first floor, "down to the studs" in some places, and the conversion of a garage to classroom and storage space.

Lewis said she was skeptical of the nearly two-century-old building's suitability as a day-care center when she first laid eyes on it.

"I'll be honest: When we first scheduled a tour of the building, I was thinking it was probably not going to work," she said. "It's a beautiful building with so much history. I was ecstatic when we found we could use it."

Lewis said the academy received support from the community, including the Clintonville Historical Society and the Clintonville Area Commission.

"The building is one of the most historical in this part of Columbus, dating back to 1830, with the south end of the structure being the original Clinton Chapel," said Mary Rodgers, historical society president. "We were concerned about it being demolished, but with the school being able to reuse the building, it's a win-win."

A plan to convert the building into a child-care center first appeared before the commission in August 2018. Before then, some neighborhood leaders had expressed fears that it could be sold and razed for new development.

"It was wonderful to see this historic site not sacrificed but beautifully renovated and reused," CAC member Judy Minister said, pointing to the building's history not only as a funeral home but as a church whose members supported escaped slaves seeking freedom via the Underground Railroad.

While nothing of historical significance was uncovered during the renovation, Rodgers said she assumes a time capsule under the building's porch, placed during the 150th anniversary of Clintonville in the 1980s, remains in place.

"It's such a landmark in the community, it was important to the owners and to my family that we were able to reuse it," Lewis said.

"It was clear how much this location meant to the community," academy co-owner Rebecca Handley said.

"It's always been a space for families to come together, and that will continue -- just in a different way," said co-owner Sarah Fite.

The new center is the third location of Balanced Family Academy, joining the original campus in Upper Arlington and a Dublin location that opened in spring 2019. Lewis said her oldest daughter was among the earliest students at the UA site, and that she, Handley and Fite struck up a friendship that became a business partnership.

Lewis said the program already is approaching capacity, with 139 students registered -- through not all will be on-site daily.

"Our hearts are full for the opportunity to offer child care in a community where it's much needed," Handley said.

Lewis said the program's values are similar to those held by families with young children in Clintonville she has met.

She said she spent many hours considering the building's prior use as a funeral home, juxtaposed against a child-care program.

"It's a very peaceful spot," she said. "There were obviously a lot of sad moments shared there.

"We're looking forward to bringing laughter and light -- sort of a circle of life."

