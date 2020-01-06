Failure to stop at a stop sign resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Blacklick man after a police officer found a vape pen and THC oil cartridge during a vehicle search, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The man was arrested for OVI and cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and drug paraphernalia after the traffic stop, which was at 12:50 a.m. Dec. 29 at Market Street and Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 27-year-old New Albany man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 28 on the 10000 block of Johnstown Road.

* A 35-year-old Johnstown resident was arrested for OVI and cited for open container, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 2:19 a.m. Dec. 27 at Johnstown and Smith's Mill roads.

* Theft of a ring from an unlocked vehicle was reported at 2:43 p.m. Dec. 24 on the 7500 block of King George Drive.

* A 19-year-old New Albany man was cited for OVI after a traffic stop at 12:55 a.m. Dec. 23 at Ogden Woods Boulevard and Keswick Drive.