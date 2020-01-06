Andy Teater was elected as Hilliard City Council president and Pete Marsh was retained as vice president, both by 7-0 votes Monday, Jan. 6.

Teater replaces Kelly McGivern, who said previously she would not seek to retain her office as president, which she had held for two years.

Each office is for a one-year term; in the past, the terms were for two years.

For the first time, the council president also will serve as the city’s symbolic mayor, McGivern said.

In November 2018, voters approved a charter amendment that changed the city’s form of government from that of a strong mayor to a city manager, effective Jan 1.

Previous story:

Hilliard City Council will elect a new president and vice president at an organizational meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Hilliard Municipal Building, 3800 Municipal Way.

Council President Kelly McGivern said she will not seek to retain her office as president, which she has held for two years.

The vice president is Pete Marsh.

Each office is for a one-year term; in the past, the terms were for two years.

For the first time, the council president also will serve as the city’s symbolic mayor, McGivern said.

In November 2018, voters approved a charter amendment that changed the city’s form of government from that of a strong mayor to a city manager, effective Jan 1.

Voters also approved a battery of other amendments that included decreasing the term of council president from two years to one year and adding the duties of the symbolic mayor.

Council will meet in a regular session at 7 p.m., following the organizational meeting.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Hilliard for updates.

