A man who said he offered another man a ride had his vehicle stolen at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 30 on the 800 block of East Dublin-Granville Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The victim said he left the man in the car while he went into the gas station to purchase gas.

When he returned, the car was gone.

In other recent incident reports from the Northland area:

* Between 10:45 and 10:54 p.m. Dec. 25 on the 4400 block of Le Marie Court, a man said he was robbed by three people, who took his wallet containing $32 cash, various credit cards and ID.

* A store employee, who said he tried to stop a theft, got clobbered with a plastic shopping basket at 4:03 p.m. Jan. 1 on the 1900 block of Morse Road.

The victim said the two thieves each had filled a basket and were attempting to leave the store without paying.

The victim said he confronted one thief, who assaulted him.

As the two struggled, the second thief fled the scene with his merchandise but left his hat and cellphone at the scene.

According to police reports, it's unclear what happened to the first victim.

* A $550 construction laser, a $250 screwdriver, a $370 circular saw, a a $370 grinder, a $120 drill, a $120 lamp and $200 worth of tools were stolen between 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and 8:21 a.m. Dec. 28 from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Beechcroft Road.

* At 12:17 a.m. Dec. 29, a man said his car was struck with a bullet while it was parked at Tamarack Boulevard and East Dublin-Granville Road.

* At 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1, two bullets were fired into a residence on the 4700 block of Heaton Road.

No one apparently was injured, reports said.

* Four rings worth $10,800, a $3,800 bracelet, five handguns together worth $3,250 and $200 worth of quarters were stolen between 10 a.m. Sept. 24 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26 on the 2200 block of Yellow Pine Avenue.

* A $13,000 vehicle was stolen between 10 p.m. Dec. 27 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28 on the 5700 block of Rue Montmarie Court.

* Between 10 p.m. Oct. 29 and 7 a.m. Dec. 30, $1,600 cash, a $30 lock box, a $100 computer device and miscellaneous credit cards and identification were stolen from a residence on the 6200 block of Willowcrest Drive.

* A $3,000 tool box and a $1,100 concrete saw were stolen at 4:03 p.m. Dec. 29 from a work van on the 6600 block of Doubletree Avenue.

* A verbal altercation between a man and his niece led to a felonious assault allegation against the niece's boyfriend.

The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on the 1800 block of Balsamridge Drive.

The niece allegedly threatened to break out the windows of the car.

Her boyfriend, according to reports, physically attacked the victim. The victim was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

No one was arrested at the scene.

* A $2,500 vehicle containing a $150 cellphone and identification were stolen at 6:26 p.m. Dec. 30 on the 2400 block of Hampstead Drive.

* Someone forced his way into a person's apartment, assaulted the victim and stole a $500 TV at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 27 on the 3200 block of Manchester Way Drive.