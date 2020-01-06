An $8,000 jewelry box, a $400 gaming console, $400 worth of clothing and $20 cash were stolen between 6:25 and 7 a.m. Dec. 30 from a residence on the 2900 block of Springridge Lane, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The victim told police he left for work, and at 7 a.m., a neighbor called and said the front door to the victim's residence was open.

The victim, with officers observing, sent a text message to the suspect, who responded and confirmed he had taken the property and would return it only if police were not involved.

In other recent incident reports:

* A $700 handgun and personal checks were stolen between 9 p.m. Dec. 30 and 9 a.m. Dec. 31 from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Summit View Road.

* Miscellaneous tools valued at $2,500 were stolen between 5 and 9 p.m. Dec. 28 from a work van on the 2700 block of Bethel Road.

* A TV worth $1,500, a $400 gaming console, $13,000 cash and a $100 safe were stolen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 31 from a residence on the 5100 block of Dahltry Lane.

* Somebody broke into a business between 10:27 p.m. Dec. 27 and 12:29 a.m. Dec. 28 on the 6300 block of Sawmill Road and stole $1,727 worth of cash.

* A $14,000 vehicle was reported stolen between 11 p.m. Dec. 25 and 8 a.m. Dec. 26 on the 5300 block of Cross Rivers Falls Boulevard.

* A $13,000 vehicle was reported stolen between 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25 and 11 a.m. Dec. 26 on the 5200 block of Lexi Lane South.

* A $550 handgun was stolen between 10 p.m. Dec. 29 and 10 a.m. Dec. 30 on the 5500 block of Bowland Place North.

* According to police reports, a man said another male grabbed his $1,100 cell phone and ran off with it at 9 p.m. Dec. 29 on the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

The victim said he was able to track the phone to a specific area.

Police knocked on the doors of two residences, but no one answered, reports said.

* A $22,000 vehicle was reported stolen between 11:30 a.m. and noon Jan. 1 on the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.