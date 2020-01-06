The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is making progress on renovating and relocating the shooting range on state Route 229 in Delaware County, but things aren't moving quite as fast as a speeding bullet.

The project began with the 2017 closure of the range in the Delaware Wildlife Area -- just east of U.S. Route 23 and north of Delaware State Park -- and was expected to cost $6 million.

Now the project is scheduled for completion in late 2020, said Eric Postell, Ohio Division of Wildlife outdoor-education program manager.

The renovation cleared a hurdle Dec. 16, when the state Controlling Board authorized spending $2.2 million, representing state matching funds for a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant that will make up the remainder of the now-$9 million cost.

The federal grant is funded by purchases of firearms and ammunition, according to an ODNR press release.

The division of wildlife leases the property from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Postell said.

A goal of the renovation was to move the range out of the area used to contain water when the Delaware Dam, managed by the corps of engineers, reduces the flow of the Olentangy River to prevent more destructive flooding downstream, he said.

The new range will be on higher ground slightly to the east of the previous location.

One element of the project, Postell said, was to remove the millions of lead bullets fired over the years into dirt embankments at the site's rifle and pistol ranges.

Once the lead was removed and taken to a hazardous-waste facility, the shooting embankments were dismantled and the dirt was used to form new embankments, he said.

Clearing the renovation plans with the corps of engineers and a two-year property assessment by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency consumed much more time than was anticipated, Postell said.

The EPA process included best-management practices for the lead that will accumulate at the new shooting lanes, he said.

The entire process has involved a lot of cooperation among the agencies, he said.

"The Army corps is a good partner and has been with us all the time," Postell said.

When the project is completed, it will be a considerable improvement over the previous range, ODNR officials said.

The new range will include more shooting positions for the 100-yard rifle range and the handgun range and will reorient the shotgun range for more efficient lead management, according to the press release.

An archery range and educational building also are being constructed.

The only building at the previous range was a small shed for employees managing the site.

When the new range opens, an archery range that has stood for decades on Prospect-Mount Vernon Road -- in the northeast corner of the Delaware Wildlife Area in southern Morrow County -- will be decommissioned, Postell said.

The site and surrounding woods will continue to be a public hunting area, he said.

Unlike the gun range, which required purchasing a permit, the archery range has been open at no cost, and no personnel man the site.

As a result, Postell said, the archery range has been the scene of vandalism and stolen targets.

The division of wildlife can more effectively manage the archery range when it's relocated to the gun range, he said.

Like the existing archery range, the new range will have targets at different distances and a pit to practice hunting with broadhead arrows, Postell said.

The archery range will remain free at the new location, Postell said. Range permits are not required for archery ranges, he said.

A new addition will be an elevated shooting platform from which archers can practice the kinds of shots they would make while bowhunting from tree stands, he said.

The division is excited about the prospect of a new, updated range, said division of wildlife chief Kendra Wecker.

"This project includes an educational facility with family-friendly amenities to welcome many recreational-shooting sports enthusiasts," she said.

"ODNR understands how important outdoor recreation is to Ohioans," said ODNR director Mary Mertz. "We're excited to be putting the finishing touches on the Delaware shooting range and look forward to its opening in the near future."

The revamped Delaware range will be a Class-A range, which requires a shooting-range permit for those 18 or older. Permits are available at hunting- and fishing-license outlets and at wildohio.gov. Cost is $24 for an annual permit and $5 for a one-day permit.

Since the gun range closed, the Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo has honored the division of wildlife's one-day and annual shooting-range permits for one hour, from 9 a.m. until dusk Thursdays through Sundays.

