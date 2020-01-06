This year will mark a time to honor the past while celebrating the future at the Gahanna Sanctuary, 82 N. High St.

John Michael Spinelli, a Gahanna Sanctuary trustee and president of the Gahanna Foundation Inc., said 2020 brings the 125th anniversary of the construction of the Gahanna Sanctuary, a milestone that will be recognized with a fall party.

The structure was built in 1895 as Peace Lutheran Church. Its congregation later moved to Clark State Road.

The Gahanna Sanctuary has rented its space for decades, turning it into a sought-after venue, thanks to its location, affordability and flexible food-service rules.

Spinelli said the bell tower is an original feature that helped earn the Gahanna Sanctuary a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

"We want to treat it like a jubilee year since it's a one-time opportunity to undertake a giant celebration to celebrate and honor the past while simultaneously christening a new future as we refocus and retool the business to capture a larger share of the growing wedding industry in central Ohio," he said.

Mayor Laurie Jadwin, former director of Visit Gahanna (Gahanna Convention & Visitors Bureau), said one of the most successful markets for promoting and driving business to the city has been the weddings market, by assisting brides in selecting a venue for their ceremony and/or reception and connecting them with area businesses that can provide other needed services.

She said the lighting of the Gahanna Sanctuary's tower last year provides potential brides with an opportunity to "color code" the tower with their wedding palettes. This, in turn, provides Visit Gahanna with an offering that sets Gahanna apart as a wedding destination, she said.

Spinelli said "Sanctuary Square" is the 2020 vision.

Through a collaboration between the Gahanna Sanctuary and the Gahanna Foundation, Schieber and Associates of Bexley has been retained to develop a Gahanna Sanctuary master landscape plan.

Anchoring the plan, Spinelli said, will be a wedding garden with a theme of herbs and flowers. The intent is that it will contain stained-glass sculptures, a fountain, a gazebo, new entrance portals and a variety of herbs and flowers, annuals and perennials that will add an outdoor venue enhancing the Gahanna Sanctuary's appeal.

Spinelli said Sanctuary Square also is expected to have street (asphalt) art and sidewalk pictures and designs.

He said an application would be made to the Ohio History Fund for a grant to finish installing protective glass on the 1895 stained-glass windows.

A historic party is scheduled Sept. 27 to celebrate the Gahanna Sanctuary.

Ed Lentz, a columnist for ThisWeek Community News, has agreed to work with the Gahanna Sanctuary and the Gahanna Foundation to put together a history program that would be presented on or close to the celebration date, Spinelli said.

He said he also would work with Jadwin and city council to add road signs that direct motorists to Sanctuary Square.

