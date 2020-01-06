A member of the Reynoldsburg Division of Police is training with the FBI.

Lt. Bill Early is part of the latest FBI National Academy class in Quantico, Virginia.

The academy is held four times a year at the Marine Corps Base Quantico. Each class lasts about 10 weeks and accepts about 200 law-enforcement personnel from around the world. The first class was held in 1935.

Early will spend 40 hours per week attending classes in several areas; among them are behavioral science, leadership development and communication, which also includes working with the media.

He started the academy Jan. 6 and is scheduled to graduate March 13. The only expenses for the department are travel costs. Tuition, housing and meals are covered by the academy.

"You're engrossed in it because you live there," Early said. "You are able to come home on the weekends, but during the week, you're living in a dorm room with a shared bathroom with three other people. It's like going back to college, or in my case, back to the army days.

"You get to remove yourself from the work environment completely so you can focus on the studies, the physical part and network with other police departments from around the country and internationally."

Early is wearing an FBI Academy uniform during his stay.

"It's going to be challenging, I realize, not only mentally but physically," he said. "It's going to include homework and midterms and papers to write."

To be selected to attend the academy, an officer must have a minimum five years of experience and agree to remain in law enforcement for at least three years after graduation.

Other qualifications include being at least 25 years old, in "excellent physical condition" and possessing "an excellent character and enjoy a reputation for professional integrity."

"They're fairly selective, and it can be several years before you get in, but I lucked out when I applied in January 2019," Early said. "They had somebody that had to cancel at the last minute and they called me and said, 'Would this be an inconvenience to go last minute?' It's the gold standard in police leadership and management training, and it has been something I've heard about my entire career."

Chief David Plesich completed the program in 2014 while a lieutenant with Hilliard Division of Police.

"The FBI National Academy provided me with a long list of new ideas and perspectives," he said. "There are students from all over the world attending. Through class work and conversations, I was able to hear about programs and processes that were very different from what Ohio agencies were doing. I was able to hear details about call response and investigations that opened up options for me to implement.

"We want to have the best command staff in the state. That means providing our lieutenants the best training we can get. Lt. Early will gain experience and training in critical incident response, media relations, investigations, and perhaps most importantly, networking. It is incredibly valuable for a commander to have the ability to handle a crisis or problem by calling a contact for advice. That contact could be a chief in California, a captain in Texas or any other of the law enforcement leaders he will meet."

The networking often is the greatest resource to come from attending the academy, Plesich said.

"We won't know the impacts until Lt. Early returns and shares his newfound knowledge or implements a new idea," he said. "We often say that we don't need to reinvent the wheel. If another agency is having success with a specific idea, then we will borrow the idea. Other agencies may learn from us and we would be honored if a Reynoldsburg idea or solution helped another agency succeed."

Early also said he looks forward to bringing new ideas back to Reynoldsburg.

"What can we do to come up with some real world answers?" he said. "I am always in search of management and leadership strategies. We're facing a lot of different challenges and I'm looking forward to an opportunity to address them."

Early said he plans to tackle the academy's optional fitness challenge, which rewards those who finish with a yellow brick. Plesich completed the challenge in 2014.

The course is known as the "Yellow Brick Road" and is a 6.1-mile run on a hilly, wooded trail, on which runners must climb walls, crawl under wire, climb a cargo net, cross creeks and maneuver around other obstacles, according to the FBI.

Early also is a graduate of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Public Safety Leadership Academy. He has been with the department full time since 1995.

Upon graduating, Early will join Plesich as the only other current active-duty Reynoldsburg officer to complete the program.

Retired Chiefs David Suciu and James O'Neal and retired Lt. Scott McKinley are academy graduates.

According to Plesich, Sgt. Jim Costlow, currently in charge of the Criminal Investigations Unit, will serve as acting lieutenant and will be paid an additional $3.22 per hour. No increase in overtime is anticipated, Plesich added.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews