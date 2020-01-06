A 42-year-old Columbus man was arrested at 9:56 pm. Dec. 14 on multiple charges including theft, obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were called to a fight on the 1800 block of Brice Road near East Livingston Avenue.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A Reynoldsburg woman reported the theft of her 7-pound Yochon breed dog was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in front of a home improvement store on the 8200 block of East Broad Street between 12:35 and 12:45 p.m. Dec. 22.

* Two Columbus women, ages 23 and 26, were arrested on charges of petty theft shortly after 11:27 p.m. Dec. 15 at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Officers issued a mayor's-court summons to a 28-year-old Pataskala woman on charges of disorderly conduct after police were called to a fight at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 1:32 a.m. Dec. 14.

* A 36-year-old Columbus man was arrested on theft charges shortly after 12:29 p.m. Dec. 14 at a home improvement store on the 8200 block of East Broad Street.

* Police arrested a 23-year-old Columbus woman on charges of theft by deception after responding to a report of a theft at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at midnight Dec. 13.