Dublin City Council has tabled a proposed ordinance that would limit short-term housing rentals to 14 nights total in a calendar year.

Council members Jan. 6 unanimously voted 7-0 to refer the ordinance back to the community development committee.

According to a Nov. 25 memo from city staff members to council, the ordinance would have required property owners who want to rent their properties on a short-term basis to register online with the city and submit a form prior to each rental. Dublin officials would have the authority to inspect short-term rental units.

Violation of city code would have been categorized as an unclassified misdemeanor punishable with a $250 fine for the first offense. Subsequent offenses would have been considered third-degree misdemeanors punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine up to $500 or both.

However, city officials said their intent with any repeat offenders would be to suspend enforcement of jail time in order to achieve compliance with the ordinance.

Council members Jan. 6 expressed the desire to further research the issue before creating legislation.

Councilwoman Christina Alutto said she was generally supportive of the legislation but wanted to do a bit more work on it.

Councilman Andy Keeler questioned the 14-day restriction.

“I think we need to put a little bit more thought into this,” he said.

Council heard from residents who favored and opposed the proposed ordinance.

Dublin resident Warren Fishman said he believes parking would be an issue in neighborhoods. The short-term rentals trend, he said, doesn’t belong in residential neighborhoods.

Resident Peter O’Neill likewise thanked council members for addressing the issue.

“When you live next to it, it greatly disrupts your life,” he said.

But Airbnb hosts also shared their opinions.

Ray Lee, a Dublin resident who is an Airbnb host, said the proposed legislation was a “solution in search of a problem.”

He said city staff members memos he has examined show one unconfirmed noise complaint resulting from Airbnb rentals, he said.

“One noise complaint doesn’t justify restricting property rights,” he said.

