LOUDONVILLE — This year the Mohican Train Expo, an indoor part of Loudonville’s annual Mohican Winterfest celebration Jan. 10-12, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.



The event was founded by David Schaffer of rural Lakeville as a continuation of his life-long love for trains.



Schaffer, who died in 2017, was given his first train set, an American Flyer, when he was just 5 or 6 years old, his wife Jane, who helped him set up and run the train shows until his death, and continues to be involved, said.



Schaffer built his train collection individually until the 1980s, when he was living in the Athens, Ohio, area, working for the telephone company.



"He met a couple of other guys interested in trains who were affiliated with Ohio University, and they decided to put together a train show," Mrs. Schaffer remembered. "At first, they had it on the OU campus, always on a weekend in December, but later, as it grew, they moved it to the Athens Mall. It got to be a very big event, featuring all gauges and modules of model railroads."



Dave and his family, including daughter Debi, moved back to the Lakeville area in 1997.



"We loved it here, but he missed his Athens train buddies and their train show," Mrs. Schaffer said. "Finally, after the Winterfest was established as a regular event in Loudonville, Dave went to the fair board and asked if they would consider permitting him to set up a train show in the newly acquired Loudonville Fair Building (formerly called the Hans building) during the Winterfest. They told him he could do it."



The first Mohican Train Expo was mostly Dave showing the trains he had collected, but the second year, there were many more entries by a number of other model railroaders.



"Dave’s dream was fulfilled, a place where he could show off his enthusiasm for model railroading to kids," his wife said.



Mrs. Schaffer, with friend Sherry Byers, served food at the first couple of train shows, and she continues to help serve food during the event.



The show has become an integral part of Mohican Winterfest, and a great place for guests strolling the streets to see the ice sculptures to come inside and warm up.



Lyle Gray of Loudonville came in and looked at the trains at the second train show, and took up the hobby, Jane Schaffer said. "He became very much involved, and when Dave passed, he took over the show," she said. "Lyle gets the train guys to set up their collections, while I focus on serving food, and advertising and promoting the show."



She stressed "the train show is not a money maker for us. Proceeds are divided between the fair board, WZLP Radio in Loudonville and my church, St. John’s Lutheran Church in McZena."



Jane still lives in the home she and Dave acquired when they returned to this area in 1997, but now admits she winters in Florida. "I leave the week after the Winterfest, and don’t come back until May," she said. "Dave would be very happy to know that other guys have stepped forward to take over the show, which was his labor of love."