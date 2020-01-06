MILLERSBURG — It was an early arriving crowd at the East Holmes Sportsman’s Association New Year’s Day, as those who showed up to shoot trap passed up a chance to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve in favor of enjoying a day of shooting clay targets for sport.



"The key is to have a good day," said Abe Miller, who was trap shooting with his sons Adrian and Joseph. "If you don’t, you might as well walk away."



As a blanket of snow covered the grounds and temperatures hovered around 30 degrees, hundreds were hoping for a "good day," as the crowd at the annual New Year’s Day shoot east of Millersburg was waiting to take part in 16-yard trap, and doubles and triples protectors.



Protectors is usually a two-gun sport, but the club decided to shoot triples New Year’s Day to get more people shooting.



"We’re very happy with the turnout," said Ira Miller, acting vice president of the East Holmes Sportsman’s Association. "Compared to two years ago when it was 20-below with the wind factor, this is pretty good. We’ve been doing it on New Year’s Day now for a lot of years."



The annual event draws trap shooters from as far south as Chillecothe, and north to the Lake Erie shoreline, as trap shooters test their skills for prizes of pork loins and cash payouts.



"We weren’t supposed to start until 8:30 this morning," said Ira Miller, "but people were here and ready to shoot early, so we started at 8:15. We’ll go until people don’t want to shoot anymore. At least until 2-3 p.m."



And on this day, there was no shortage of willing shooters, as the shooting sports community is a generous bunch, making the rounds for fun and practice.



It cost each shooter $4 a round to shoot, and Ira Miller estimated participants spent between $50 and $100 for the day.



"We’re members at Lenape Trails in Mount Eaton, and we had our meat shoot last week and a couple of the guys from here came up to our shoot, so we decided to show our appreciation and come down," said Abe Milller. "We enjoy it."



Making the trip down from Wooster and Doylestown were the Butdorf and Browning families, no strangers to trap shooting, especially when it comes to youth trap shooters as Manny and Jake Butdorf, and William Browning are some of the top high school clay target shooters in the state as they compete with the Chippewa Youth Trap Club.



And Wednesday’s shoot at the East Holmes Sportsman’s Club was an opportunity for their parents to participate with them.



"We came to have fun," said Ed Butforf. "When we were coming down, we wondered how many would be here, and this is a great turnout."



"We thought about going to a shoot in Mount Gilead, but this is half the drive," said Steve Browning.



The Brownings and Butdorfs combined to win their share of meat prizes Wednesday, but for the high schoolers, it was more about spending time with their parents and getting in more practice.



"It’s fun pretty much every time I can shoot," said Williams Browning.



Bottom line, it was a fun day for all involved.



"People like to come out and shoot on New Year’s Day," said Ira Miller, "and we appreciate everyone who came out and supported us."



