Westerville's Uptown improvement project will get back underway this month, according to city leaders.

Columbia Gas of Ohio was expected to resume the upgrading of gas-delivery systems along West Main Street this week, according to westerville.org.

West Main Street will be closed at State Street from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays for two or three weeks. Motorists will be detoured to Home Street and College Avenue during that time. All work will be weather dependent, according to the website.

After Columbia Gas crews are finished, city crews will start on infrastructure improvements. A waterline will also be replaced in the area during January.

The project is expected to be wrapped up by October, according to city manager David Collinsworth.

Since mid-2017, Westerville staff members have been working on a plan that would replace sidewalks and pedestrian crossings in Uptown Westerville to improve mobility, add curb extensions at crosswalks, meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and improve aesthetics and traffic signals.

The city staff initially presented three options that ranged in cost and scope. All three posed issues for Uptown Westerville business owners, who had voiced concerns about construction affecting their businesses.

In March 2018, area business owners and the city came to a compromise that would result in no loss of parking spaces and a shorter schedule.

