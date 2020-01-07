Property worth more than $2,600 was reported stolen at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 8 from a location in the 6600 block of Dublin Center Drive.

According to Dublin police reports, the property included an Ohio driver's license, a Social Security card, two pairs of glasses, a U.S. passport, $400 in cash, a Medicare card and papers, two Chase Visa cards, a purse and a wallet.

In other recent Dublin police department incident reports:

* A 21-year-old man was charged with aggravated menacing Dec. 25 on the 5400 block of Shannon Park Drive.

* Criminal mischief was reported Dec. 23 on the 7600 block of Kelly Drive.

* A 25-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 22 at Tuttle Crossing and Emerald Parkway.

* A 60-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 21 on the 7400 block of Brandshire Lane.

* A 34-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 21 on the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 50-year-old man was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 20 on the 6500 block of Longshore Street.

* A garage-door opener was reported stolen from a vehicle at 10:55 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 5700 block of Oldenburgh Way.

* Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported at 1:40 p.m. Dec. 9 from a store on the 7000 block of Calabria Place.

* Rings worth $500 were reported stolen at 6:43 p.m. Dec. 6 from the 6800 block of Perimeter Drive.

* Vehicle parts or accessories in the amount of $500 were reported stolen at 3:53 p.m. Dec. 6 from the 6700 block of Village Parkway.