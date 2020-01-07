A familiar face has a new job in Grandview Heights and a city park has a new name honoring a longtime public servant.

Grandview Mayor Greta Kearns, during City Council's Jan. 6 meeting, appointed director of finance Bob Dvoraczky to serve as Grandview's new director of administration.

Dvoraczky replaces Patrik Bowman, who retired at the end of 2019. He has served as the city's finance director since June 2008.

Dvoraczky's knowledge, temperament and dedication to the city have proved invaluable during his tenure as finance director and made him the ideal choice for the director of administration post, Kearns said.

As director of administration, Dvoraczky will serve as "my chief of operations and chief of staff," she said.

As finance director, he helped lead the city from an "unenviable" time of economic distress to its current economic vitality that is "the envy of many communities in central Ohio," Kearns said.

"Having been through the lean times and the more prosperous time gives me a perspective about the potential opportunities the future can bring us as well as the pitfalls that (could result) from a national economic downturn," Dvoraczky said.

"A mix of institutional knowledge, new ideas and innovation will be our recipe for success," he said.

Kearns also announced her choice of assistant director of finance Megan Miller to move up to the finance director's position. Council unanimously voted to confirm Miller's appointment. She has been Grandview's assistant finance director since 2009.

In addition, council members elected Emily Keeler as the new council president. Keeler will take the position that Kearns held before she was elected in November as mayor. Keeler was elected to her second term on council in November.

Chris Smith was elected to continue as council vice president.

Finally, council passed a resolution renaming First Avenue Park in the Grandview Yard development as Ray E. DeGraw Park.

DeGraw retired at the end of 2019 after serving four terms as mayor and previous stints on council, planning commission and the board of zoning appeals.

