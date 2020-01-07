A burglary was reported at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 29 at a residence on the 5400 block of Thorney Drive, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

The owner's vehicle was left unlocked in the driveway and a garage-door opener was used to open the garage, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

The garage-door opener, a router tool, a portable core welder and a metal-cutting saw were reported stolen. Property loss was reported at $249.

The metal-cutting saw was found at a pawn shop but the welder and the router remained unrecovered as of Jan. 6, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 28-year-old Chillicothe man was arrested for OVI and aggravated vehicular assault at 3:15 a.m. Dec. 29 on Interstate 270 northbound at the Hayden Run Road overpass.

The man was judged to be intoxicated, and because he struck another car in which a passenger was injured, he was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, Litchfield said.

* Clothes and cash were reported stolen between 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. Jan. 1 from a vehicle on the 2600 block of Cloverwick Drive. A woman told police her vehicle was parked in her driveway. She noticed her car door was ajar and discovered her console and glove box had been ransacked.

Clothes, sunglasses and coins were reported stolen, according to the report. Property loss was reported at $255.

* Two rifles were reported stolen between 8 and 9 a.m. Jan. 2 from the 4500 block of Avery Road. Property loss was reported at $1,000.

* A cellphone worth $200 was reported stolen at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26 from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Sara Way.

* A man told police $202 was stolen at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 27 from the 2800 block of Wynneleaf Street.

* A cash transfer through a bank was reported stolen between 9:55 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. Dec. 30 from the 5800 block of Park Place. Loss was reported at $200.