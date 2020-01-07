As we begin a new decade, Worthington Schools is changing the world both inside and outside the classroom.

We have reached the midpoint of the school year and we have a lot to celebrate.

Work on phase 1 of the master facilities plan is well underway, and we are able to better meet the needs of our ever-changing student body. This investment in our school buildings will ensure we have the classroom space to keep up with our growing enrollment.

Worthington Schools offers a well-rounded educational experience for students. We prepare students for life beyond high school by providing a comprehensive learning experience. Our students build character, leadership and work ethic through our rigorous curriculum in addition to a diverse variety of extracurricular activities and programming.

From the moment students enter our high-quality preschool program at Sutter Park to the opportunity to earn college credits at both our high schools, we take great pride in offering students and families an education that goes well beyond a basic experience. Providing a variety of opportunities for students helps them find an experience that interests them so they are excited and invested in their education.

Worthington Schools provides three alternative learning programs to help students discover a learning pathway where they can succeed.

It all started in 1973 with Linworth Alternative High School, a unique high school experience in which students may study abroad and take more ownership in their education compared to a traditional environment.

Meanwhile, Worthington Academy gives students flexibility to earn high school credits on a schedule that better meets their individual needs.

Finally, Phoenix Alternative Middle School personalizes middle school learning by focusing on self-direction and having students be responsible for their own learning and the evaluation of their progress.

Students are better prepared for college and careers through a robust high school curriculum and a variety of opportunities. Students have access to earn college credit in their high schools, may choose from 20 Advanced Placement courses and may participate in internships for good-paying jobs in the community.

Worthington Schools has something for everyone. More than 1,500 students participate in the 32 varsity sports we offer – that's more than nearly all school systems in central Ohio. Our students also may participate in 45 clubs in high school, and 340 students participate in our award-winning marching bands.

Later this month, we will mail the Worthington Schools Quality Profile to residents. It provides important data points you might not know about our schools – points we believe help us stand out as a high-quality school district.

In addition, we encourage residents to join us for the State of the Schools event at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Worthington Kilbourne High School, 1499 Hard Road. This is our opportunity to share accomplishments and challenges in the district, and you will enjoy performances from a variety of talented students.

Thank you for your support. I am confident 2020 will be another great year for our schools.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Contact him by email at tbowers@wscloud.org.