Cameron Mitchell is poised to open its Dublin location of the Pearl, according to cameronmitchell.com/careers.

The restaurant's Twitter account also announced it was hiring this week for several positions.

The Pearl will be in Dublin’s Bridge Street District at 88 N. High St., Brent Crawford, principal and founder of Bridge Park developer Crawford Hoying, previously told ThisWeek.

The original Pearl is at 641 N. High St. in Columbus’ Short North.

