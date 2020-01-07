Powell police Sgt. Ron Sallows has been named the department's new deputy chief of police, the city announced Jan. 6.

Sallows is set to be sworn in to his new position at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in council chambers at the Village Green Municipal Building, 47 Hall St. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Sallows started his career in law enforcement as a police officer at the Medical College of Ohio Police Department in Toledo. After arriving in Powell in 1999, he was promoted to sergeant in 2005.

"Ron has served in our police department for nearly 21 years," said police Chief Stephen Hrytzik. "We look forward to having Ron serve in this role in our agency. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in law enforcement and will continue to drive our community policing philosophy."

Sallows is enrolled at the University of Phoenix, where he is on track to receive a bachelor's degree in criminal-justice administration this year.

He is a graduate of the 253rd session of the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Leadership College Class 56 and the Supervisor Training and Education Program Class II.

In 2014, Sallows was given a Lifesaving Award after performing CPR and applying a defibrillator to an unresponsive Powell resident. He also has been chosen as the Officer of the Year three times and received a Meritorious Service Award for his assistance dealing with a human trafficking case in 2015.

"As deputy chief, I will continue to serve the city as I have for the past 21 years and will focus on continuing to provide excellent service to the community by solving problems, networking with residents and businesses, keeping response times low, and the professional development of police department employees," Sallows said.

