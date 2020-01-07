As of Jan. 2, Columbus Food Adventures and Columbus Brew Adventures have merged to operate as Columbus Food Adventures, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

Columbus Food Adventures has been in operation for 10 years under co-owners Bethia Woolf and Andy Dehus, while Columbus Brew Adventures ran as a sister company to the food-tour group for more than six years and was co-owned by Woolf and Jim Ellison, the release said.

Ellison has stepped away from the organization but will continue to be involved on an as-needed basis, Woolf said.

“We were finding more and more overlap, so when he decided to move on, we spent a lot of time looking at all the other options and see what made sense,” she said.

A selection of brewery and other adult-beverage-oriented tours will continue under Columbus Food Adventures, and all gift certificates previously sold by Columbus Brew Adventures can be used for any tours, of equal or lesser value, by the newly reconfigured Columbus Food Adventures.

