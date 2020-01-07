Westerville said a 57-year-old Westerville resident reported her car was broken into at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 on the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue.

According to the report, her purse, containing identification, a wallet, a cellphone and other items, was taken. The victim contacted her bank to stop use of the credit cards, reports stated.

In other Westerville police reports:

* Two Columbus residents reported the windows of their cars had been broken and items had been taken at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 19 on the 800 block of Polaris Parkway. Wallets, purses and credit cards were taken out of both vehicles, according to the report. No suspects have been identified.

* A resident of the 1400 block of Hideaway Woods Drive reported $100 had been stolen from her debit card account by someone in Wadsworth between 10:49 p.m. Dec. 17 and 20. The victim believes her information was stolen off of a chip reader in the Columbus area, according to reports.