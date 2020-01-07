A Worthington resident reported an unidentified woman had been observed attempting to open the doors on two vehicles in her driveway at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 29 on the 100 block of Crandall Drive, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

A security camera recorded the woman driving a red or maroon SUV.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A Worthington resident told police he was scammed out of $1,120 after purchasing four concert tickets on a classified-advertisements website at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 27.

The seller had not received his payment, according to the police report. The listing was still available and the resident had contacted his bank at the time of the report.