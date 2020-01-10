There were a few years when I didn’t make any New Year’s resolutions. I didn’t want to tempt Fate because I knew by the beginning of February I would be back to eating chocolate. It’s really tough when you like sweets so much.



In recent years, I find that I have focused not on New Year’s resolutions for which I have to give something up, but on what qualities I might practice more frequently to make living on this earth more substantial, more meaningful. These qualities transcend the material goods which we all have collected over a lifetime, and center more on the idealism of wishes we often made in our youth.



I find that, in my prayers, I am asking for health, happiness, love, consideration, empathy, and good will for my husband, children, family, friends, and people in the world. We can all use a little more kindness toward others, yes? It really is even better than the chocolate.



———



On Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m., Mogadore’s Mayor Mike Rick along with council women and men who won seats in November’s election — Barb Van Dike, Robert McDowell, Chris Yoho, and John Tonsic — will be sworn into office by Judge Kelly McLaughlin of the Summit County Court of Common Pleas. Supporting the group at the ceremony will be current council members Michael Raddish (Council President), Matt Kelly, and Kathy Miller.



Mayor Rick, Ms. Van Dike, Mr. McDowell, and Mr. Yoho were all incumbents. This will be Mr. Tonsic’s first term as councilman for the village. John Tonsic is a graduate of Mogadore High School and has lived in the village for most of his life. He worked in the rubber, plastics, and chemical industries for 40 years, retiring from Omnova Solutions in 2014. During his working years, he gained experience in negotiating transportation and services contracts. He also worked for the village as a zoning inspector for a short period of time. John is married to Laura Tonsic, who teaches music at O.H. Somers Elementary School in Mogadore.



John is a member of the Turner Club, where he and a group of friends currently meet to play euchre on Wednesday nights. "We have been meeting together for a very long time," he explained. "We used to play basketball together when we were in our 20s at the court by Mogadore’s old field house, then stop for a couple of beers locally and play euchre. Gradually, we gave up the basketball but continued our euchre games and have been playing every Wednesday night for more than 40 years."



John ran for council because he wanted to be involved with the Mogadore community. He wanted to be informed about issues affecting the village, and wanted to help guide the community as an elected official.



Congratulations to Mayor Mike Rick and the re-elected council women and men. John, best wishes in your new position as a councilman for the village.



———



Best wishes to all for a successful, thought-provoking, healthy, happy new year!



———



For Mogadore news, please contact Barb Bauer at BarbBauerMog@gmail.com