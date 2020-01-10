Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— HUDSON —



Theft



Equipment stolen from trucks: Two employees of a Barlow Road tree service firm reported Jan. 6 that someone stole six chainsaws and climbing equipment totaling nearly $5,500 in value from two work trucks while they were parked outside the business during the previous few days. A police report did not say whether there was forced entry.



Suspicions



Resident charging battery: Police said they stopped to investigate a vehicle in a Deer Hollow home’s driveway with its lights flashing at about 1 a.m. Jan. 6 and determined the home’s resident was charging the vehicle’s battery.



Man looking for friend’s house: Police said that after a Canterbury Drive woman reported a suspicious man near her home at about 1:25 a.m. Jan. 1, they found the man was trying to find a friend’s house. Police said that after they were unable to determine the friend’s correct address, they told the man he should go home for the night.



Ammo can used for geocaching: Police said that after a man reported finding an ammunition can in the Trumbull Park woods near Middleton Road during the early afternoon Jan. 1, they determined from a label on the can that it belonged to a local parks group and used for geocaching, an activity in which items are left in the woods for other people to find.



Man and woman found talking: Police said that after they responded to a report that two people had been in a vehicle for an extended period of time while it was parked outside a Darrow Road business during the morning Dec. 24, they found a man and woman had been talking in the vehicle after the man had brought the woman to the business where her vehicle was parked.



Disorderly conduct



Man urinating on building: Police said they cited a 25-year-old Massachusetts man with disorderly conduct after he was seen urinating on the side of a North Main Street business at about 2:20 a.m. Dec. 28. Police said the man was intoxicated.



Criminal damaging



Sign vandalized: A North Oviatt Street woman reported Dec. 26 that someone painted an X on a metal advertising sign that a construction company renovating her home put into her front yard. The woman said she did not know who might have done it or why.



