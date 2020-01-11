Farm wives and mothers do a lot of cooking. They are well known for meals that include fried chicken, homemade noodles, country biscuits, apple pie and more. But every once in awhile, when preparing a meal, things just don’t go as planned. It happened to me a few days ago.



It had been a very hectic Monday, as they always seem to be, with the phone ringing every few minutes amid laundry and numerous chores that needed my attention. A glance at the clock told me I needed to get supper started. The cold, snowy weather was telling me "soup" and since chicken had been on sale at the grocery store, the answer was obvious, chicken noodle soup!



Having cooked the chicken nice and tender, I drained off the broth, added diced onion and celery, a couple pats of butter, and started it simmering on the stove. And then the phone rang, a friend needing Holstein information and, naturally, we chatted for awhile.



As I hung up the phone, I knew I had to hurry, chore time was near. I grabbed a can of chicken broth from the cupboard, one of those newer cans with the pull-up tab, flipped it open and added it to the already simmering soup, while grabbing a bag of noodles from the cupboard.



As I was about to add the noodles, I suddenly discovered small black specks floating in my soup. What was that? I had absolutely no idea. I fished out a speck, rubbed it between my fingers and it disintegrated. It wasn’t a bug. But what was it? Maybe the coating on my non-stick pan was pealing off. So I emptied the pan and checked it thoroughly. That wasn’t it. The specks looked a little like leaves, had I put celery leaves in and forgotten? No, it wasn’t celery. Was it something that would make us sick if we ate it? I didn’t want to throw my soup out, I hate wasting food, but after so many years of marriage I didn’t want to poison anyone! Then I thought about the can of chicken broth, wonder if there was something in that can? I dug the can out of the trash and read "99% Fat Free Chicken Broth with Roasted Garlic! That will teach me to grocery shop without my glasses!



And then there was Uncle Frank’s turtle soup. My Uncle Frank spent his entire life working as a blacksmith, shoeing horses and working in the coal mines. He was a tall, slender man with arms of steel. Upon his retirement, he became an active member of the Moose Lodge in the small town where they lived. One of their yearly activities was a supper featuring turtle soup, and Uncle Frank was the cook. Uncle Frank’s eyes were failing a bit and he also liked to "imbibe" just a bit, but preparing this meal was a joy for him. The soup was prepared, the supper held, and he received his usual compliments and pats on the back, everyone telling him how good the soup was and what a fine job he did. After everyone was gone, Aunt Zella went into the kitchen to help him clean up and bag the trash. That’s when she discovered that instead of adding cans of mixed vegetables to the turtle soup, Uncle Frank had used fruit cocktail. No one even noticed!



Should I mention Aunt Gertrude’s biscuits? My Great Aunt Gertrude was not known for her ability to cook, but at the family reunions she always brought rolls and biscuits. At one of our yearly get-togethers the biscuits were passed around the picnic table. My Uncle Raymond took one, applied butter, and took a bite. Never one to hesitate in expressing his opinions, he checked to see if anyone was watching and immediately threw it as far as he could!



Of course, sometimes cooks will "fudge" a little bit. So it was with a certain lady, who always won first prize with her Angel Food Cake at the Farm Bureau Council’s contest that was held each year. All the ladies were invited to enter the contest, but every time the same lady won with her beautifully baked and frosted Angel Food Cake. Her recipe was always a "secret" and was given to no one, and her cake was the talk of the county. It was many years later that it was learned that the prize winning cake was always ordered at the local bakery and picked up at the back door so no one saw it being delivered!



I always preferred working at the barn or in the field with my Dad, so when Lum and I were married, I had to learn more about cooking. One day I decided to bake a raisin pie and my Mom, who was a great cook, was helping me. I had cooked the raisins then mixed the sugar and flour to thicken them. But I didn’t get it right and there were lumps. Mom said, "Give it to me, I’ll fix that." Whereupon she dumped everything into the mixer bowl and turned it on, forgetting what the mixer would do to the raisins, as well as the lumps! The result was a mushy mess! My Mom looked at it and said, "Whatever you do, don’t tell your Dad I did something so dumb and she took the whole mess out and dumped it behind the outhouse!



Every cook has one of those days. You just have to hope you aren’t having company for supper!