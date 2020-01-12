The Hilliard Division of Police said a person fled from a vehicle that crashed near the parking lot of Staples, 3939 Trueman Blvd., late in the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 12.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on Trueman Boulevard at about 4:50 p.m. but the driver fled, said officer Anthony Agosta.

The driver appeared to mistake the location of a driveway and drove the car over an embankment, Agosta said.

A Columbus Division of Police helicopter assisted in the search.

Hilliard officers found the driver hiding behind buildings on Trueman Boulevard, Agosta said.

As of 5:30 p.m., the passenger had not been located.

