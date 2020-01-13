A $15,000 car, left running in a driveway on the 400 block of Brevoort Road, was stolen at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 7, the owner told Columbus police.

A resident of the 4400 block of Aldrich Place also reported her SUV, worth $10,000, was stolen after she left it running while parked on the street at 7:50 a.m. Jan. 7.

About an hour later, officers stopped the vehicle near North High Street and Schreyer Place and three suspects -- all students at Whetstone High School -- were apprehended.

The vehicle was returned to the owner, who declined to press charges; the students were taken to the high school, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A resident of the 100 block of Leland Avenue told police Jan. 8 that someone had sent an "unnerving" letter to him in response to his letter to the editor published Jan. 3 in The Columbus Dispatch.

The man reported the letter he received contained derogatory, insulting and threatening statements and images.

* A falling bullet shattered the rear window of a vehicle parked on the first block of Sunnyside Lane at 1 a.m. Jan. 1, according to reports.

Damage was estimated at $500.

* Two residents of the 300 block of Tibet Road reported their doorbell cameras showed two suspects approach the back of their house, walk onto the porch and enter the mudroom at 11:44 a.m. Jan. 2.

The suspects then smashed the glass out of a door, entered the house and stole thousands of dollars worth of property, reports said.

Stolen items include three laptop computers, together worth $3,000; a tablet computer worth $1,000; an e-reader worth $400; jewelry worth $3,050; a jewelry box valued at $50; a wallet worth $20; and an identification card, reports said.

Damage to the glass was estimated at $50.

* A 62-year-old man was arrested for theft at 1:16 a.m. Jan. 6 at a business on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue.

The man reportedly admitted to stealing beef jerky, candy, cheese and paper plates.

Police also reportedly found glass pipes with black residue in his possession.

He was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on two warrants, and was taken to the Franklin County jail, reports said.

* A resident of the 4400 block of Aldrich Place reported someone broke into his truck while it was parked outside his house between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

The man told police his Social Security card and birth certificate were stolen from the truck, and since the theft, several credit cards had been opened in his name.

* A resident of Broad Meadows Boulevard told police a known suspect pushed her and hit her twice in the face at 9 a.m. Jan. 1. The suspect left the residence when officers arrived, reports said.

* Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Crestview Road at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 4 on a report of an assault.

There, a woman told police she was at the residence when a known suspect punched her in the chest.

Reports said police noted light bruising on the woman's chest.

* A sliding glass door sustained $2,000 in damage during a burglary attempt at 8 a.m. Jan. 2 at a residence on the 300 block of East Royal Forest Boulevard, reports said.

* Someone smashed the driver's-side window of a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Eastlea Drive, then ransacked the car's interior and stole $10 in change at midnight Jan. 4, police said.

* Officers were dispatched to a business on the 5000 block of North High Street at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 8 on a report of a disturbance.

There, an employee told officers a customer was being "loud and disruptive" and was disturbing other customers.

The suspect was banned from the business, reports said.

* A resident of East Como Avenue told police a known suspect has repeatedly called, texted and emailed her over the past three months, despite her requests to stop.

The victim said she did not wish to file charges at this time but may do so if the suspect continues to contact her.