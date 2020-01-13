The South-Western City School District doesn't intend to seek a new superintendent for quite some time.

The school board Jan. 6 approved a five-year contract extension for Superintendent Bill Wise that will begin Aug. 1, 2021.

Wise will receive a 2.4% pay increase for each year of the new five-year contract, which will run through July 31, 2026. His current salary is $206,566.

Under the new contract, the school district will continue to provide Wise with health, vision and dental insurance that is the same as offered to other administrators in the district.

For full-time employees, the district pays 87.5% of health-insurance premiums for single coverage and 68% for family coverage, with the employee picking up the rest.

The district pays 100% of vision insurance and 90% of dental.

The district also will provide Wise with term-life insurance in the amount of $250,000.

Wise's current five-year contract expires July 31, 2021.

The new contract increases the amount of unpaid vacation Wise receives from 30 to 35 working days. He will be employed for 215 work days per year instead of the current 220 days.

Wise will also be eligible to receive performance pay equal to 7% of his current salary each year of the new contract.

The performance pay would be based on the completion of the board's annual evaluation of Wise and provided if the evaluation reflects an above-average composite rating.

The board will also make an annual contribution of 7% of the annual salary to a board-approved, tax-sheltered annuity of Wise's choice each January for the duration of the contract.

Board president Robert Ragland said it was an easy decision to extend Wise's contract.

"He's provided excellent leadership over the last 12 years," he said. "We've achieved so much as a district during his tenure."

Under Wise's leadership, South-Western has placed an emphasis on enhancing its curriculum and instruction to focus on college and career readiness for students, Ragland said.

"You can see that in the number of students who are earning college credits while attending high school and with our graduation rate (87.9%) in 2019," he said.

The graduation rate was the highest in the district's history and South-Western students took more than 3,000 college courses to earn more than 8,500 college credits during the 2018-19 school year.

"I am proud to be associated with such a phenomenal team of people that have accomplished so much over the last decade," Wise said. "We have our highest graduation rate; our students are earning more college credits and industry credentials; our facilities are in better condition; we have eliminated significant deferred maintenance; and we are in a stronger financial position.

"My hope is that we can continue and accelerate this trend in each of these areas in an effort to support our students and community to improve the quality of life we all share," he said.

Wise has served as South-Western's superintendent since Jan. 1, 2008.

