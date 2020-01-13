Gahanna police recently responded to a report of a loose pig that was causing damage by wandering in the backyard of a Milk Street residence, according to a report received at 3:07 p.m. Jan. 2.

The animal had ripped a screen and was digging holes, reports stated. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Franklin County Animal Control, Gahanna Animal Hospital and others were contacted for assistance, but no one was able to respond, reports said. The police identified the pig's owner, who had been advised earlier to get rid of it, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* Two teenagers were arguing at Ashmead and Farm Creek drives, according to a report received at 4:26 p.m. Jan. 2. The teens told police they were arguing because of dirty looks being passed to each other, reports said. They went their separate ways, according to reports.

* A woman, reportedly wearing pajamas with a machete strapped over her back was jumping up and down at a business on Cherry Bottom Road, according to a call received at 12:07 a.m. Jan. 1. The business and police confirmed she had a cane on her back, not a machete. No other details were available.

* An unidentified person was either firing a gun into the air or shooting off fireworks on Bonnington Way and Empire Drive, according to a report received at 6:11 a.m. Jan. 1.

* A raccoon was walking around in circles in a yard on Halsbury Circle, and the reporting party believed it was rabid, according to a report received at 2:56 p.m. Jan. 1. An officer didn't think the animal was sick. The resident was advised to call back if she had any other concerns, reports said.

* A theft from a vehicle occurred on Penny Lane, according to a report received at 2:29 p.m. Jan. 1. The vehicle was damaged as well, reports said.

* A caller from a health-service center on Officenter Place said a patient's medication was missing on the 200 block of East Main Street in Columbus, according to a theft report received at 1:42 p.m. Dec. 31. The woman said the first time she called, she was transferred to Columbus, and the second time she called, she said, Columbus wouldn't take the report. The caller was informed Gahanna would call Columbus for her, reports said.

* A car was left unlocked and a set of keys was taken between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on Daventry Lane, according to a report received at 11:19 p.m. Dec. 30.

* A vehicle's passenger-side window was broken on the 1200 block of Cherry Bottom Road, according to a report received at 1:53 p.m. Dec. 30.

* An Old Mill Drive resident said a neighbor abutting the rear of his property possibly drove heavy equipment through his yard to access the back of the property, according to a report received at 4:37 p.m. Dec. 29. The reporting party also advised he left a message for the city regarding zoning, reports said.

* A man stole something from a business on West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 11:51 p.m. Dec. 28. The reporting party was unsure what type of vehicle the man was in or what he took, reports said.

* Vehicles were broken into on Cross Pointe Road, according to two reports taken at 8:11 and 8:39 a.m. Dec. 27.

* An energy drink was stolen from an Agler Road business, according to a report received at 11:37 a.m. Dec. 25.