A guest staying at a hotel on the 700 block of Yard Street told Grandview Heights police that jewelry worth $28,170 went missing from her room.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A business on the 1000 block of Goodale Boulevard reported Jan. 2 that a string of thefts had occurred over the past month.

Employees said a back door to the building had been found open several days before the report was filed, but they did not contact police at the time.

Altogether, $1,280 in cash was stolen, reports said.

* A resident of the 1100 block of Glenn Avenue reported Jan. 2 his wife's bicycle valued at $300 was stolen from their garage overnight.

* An employee of a business on the 900 block of Goodale Boulevard reported a man grabbed a power tool valued at $399 from a shelf Jan. 3 and left without paying.

* A resident of the 1300 block of Wyandotte Road told police bicycles, sunglasses and headphones were stolen Oct. 16 after his garage was burglarized.

Total loss was $1,918, reports said.

* Officers responded Jan. 3 to a parking lot in the 900 block of West Third Avenue, where two vehicles had been broken into. Both victims said their cars were broken into between 5:10 and 7:10 p.m.

The first victim said the rear passenger window of her car was shattered and her purse was stolen. During a search of the area, officers found the purse, but a wallet was missing. Total loss was $135, reports said.

The second victim said her car's front passenger window was broken and a bag containing a tablet computer, cash, a backpack, sunglasses, a raincoat, an umbrella, headphones and a wallet was stolen. Loss was reported at $2,700.