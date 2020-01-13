Grandview Heights Mayor Greta Kearns has presented City Council with legislation to authorize the creation of two new city positions.

If approved by council, Kearns would appoint an assistant to the mayor and director of information technology.

The assistant to the mayor would be a mid-level position and represents a restructuring and reorienting of some of the duties handled by former clerk of council/administrative assistant Debbie Nicodemus, who retired at the end of last year, Kearns said.

The business that's conducted through the mayor's office has changed, she said.

When presenting the legislation to council at its Jan. 6 meeting, Kearns said she believes "there is a need for a generalist who is not a secretary or a director but who understands the operations of the city."

The assistant to the mayor would provide professional, operational, administrative and program support to the mayor.

"It's a position that will require a different skill set -- one that's more administrative than clerical," Kearns said.

Fire Chief Steve Shaner has been handling the city's IT duties in addition to his chief duties for several years.

Shaner is preparing to retire, and the time is right to create a separate IT-director position, Kearns said.

"From an operational perspective, we really have almost an obligation to do this," she said.

"The duties of this job have expanded and become more all-encompassing as the use of technology in government operations has increased.

"It's something that demands someone's full attention."

Kearns said she will ask the IT director to do more than just oversee cybersecurity and make sure the city's technology is running smoothly.

"The IT director will also have the chance to implement and support projects to leverage technology to assist our departments in providing better and more responsive service to the community," she said.

City code authorizes the mayor to name only a director of administration and development director, Kearns said.

"Creating new administrative positions requires council approval and that's what I'm asking council to do," she said.

Kearns plans to seek council approval of the legislation to create the new positions at its Jan. 21 meeting.

"I'm looking to get these positions filled as soon as possible," she said.

The ordinance has been forwarded to council's planning and administration committee, council President Emily Keeler said.

"Mayor Kearns has proposed these new positions as she looks at how she wants her administration to be set up to best meet a municipality's needs in the 21st century," she said.

"We're open to looking at what she has proposed, especially since it shouldn't require any more dollars."

The new positions are not expected to require additional appropriations, Kearns said.

Because they represent a restructuring of city operations, the 2020 budget appropriations should cover them, she said.

