A Grove City police officer was dispatched at 3:17 p.m. Dec. 31 to a hotel on the 1800 block of Stringtown Road on a reported theft of $7,400.

A Grove City man told police that on Dec. 30 he was dropped off at his girlfriend's house in Columbus by male acquaintance. He said he gave the man a bank envelope containing $7,400 in cash to hold for safekeeping, according to reports.

The Grove City man said he returned about 7 a.m. Dec. 31 to his hotel room, where the acquaintance and his girlfriend had spent the night.

The victim told police he was wearing a coat after returning to the room and the acquaintance slipped the envelope into one of the coat's pockets.

The acquaintance and his girlfriend left the room at 2:30 p.m., and shortly afterward, the victim noticed the envelope was missing from the coat pocket.

No charges have been filed in the case.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Officers responded Jan. 2 to an apartment complex on the 3900 block of Parkmead Drive on a report of a possible trespass incident.

The community manager told police maintenance workers had found property in a vacant apartment, indicating someone had been staying there.

The manager said she had been told someone was selling appliances from the same apartment online.

Officers were given a key to the apartment, and when they entered, they found a woman and a man, both from Columbus, lying on inflatable mattress in the bedroom.

The pair told police they had rented the apartment from someone online two or three weeks earlier and showed what they claimed was a lease agreement and receipt for the cash they had paid, reports stated.

The community manager told police the apartment had not been leased and no one had permission to occupy or sublease the unit. She also said the monthly fee the couple claimed to have paid for leasing the apartment was about twice as much as the actual rent, according to reports.

She also showed them surveillance video a neighbor had taken the night before, showing two people who appeared to be trying to open doors to apartment units. She also presented a screenshot of an online listing of a washer/dryer for sale that was similar to an appliance missing from the apartment.

Police noticed the phone number listed in the advertisement was the same as the woman had given the officers.

A construction manager at the apartment showed police fresh scratch and pry marks on the patio door to the apartment and confirmed that a washer/dryer unit valued at $1,000 was missing from the apartment.

The man and woman were charged with felony counts of breaking and entering with an intent to commit a theft, reports stated.

The construction manager also made a separate report that windows had been stolen out of a garage on the property. Total value of the windows was $3,500, according to reports.

* A resident of the 2700 block of Woodstone Drive reported Jan. 7 that a cellphone, gold bracelet and baseball cap were stolen from his vehicle. The man said he recently noticed the items were missing but believes they may have been stolen around Nov. 22 when he was in the hospital. Total loss was $685, reports stated.