Are you looking for something to do? Here’s what’s happening around the area.

Jan. 13

Ladies in the Laboratory: Paper Circuits: 4:30 p.m. at National First Ladies Library, 205 Market Ave. S, Canton. Learn about movie star Hedy Lamarr’s inventions and other groundbreaking women in science and STEM careers. For ages 9 through 12. Cost: $5. Information/registration: 440-717-3755, 330-452-0876 or www.firstladies.org.

Jan. 14

National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees Inc.: 10:30 a.m. at American Italian Club, 503 Grant St., Dennison.

Jan. 15

Old Flames luncheon: noon at Top of the Viaduct, 607 Lincoln Way W, Massillon. Current and former members of the Red Lantern Flames Square Dance Club are invited. Reservations: Bev at 330-493-8031 or Eleanor at 330-832-7057.

Artists’ Chat: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Artist-led discussion in casual setting. Admission is free. Coffee and cookies provided.

Jan. 16

Stark County Civil War Roundtable: 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 3088 State St. NW, Lake Township. Historian Richard Haldi will discuss the history of Greentown’s famous people. Free for members, $4 for nonmembers.

Health talk - ABCs of Medicare: 6 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, 659 Boulevard, Dover. Learn about what you need to know as your approach Medicare eligibility. Free. Seating is limited. Reservations required. Call 330-754-4508 or visit www.aultman.org.