Libby Guffey fondly recalls taking her grandsons, Jason and Kevin Guffey, to Yarnell's Farm on Sawmill Road near West Dublin-Granville Road.

She said the farm offered assorted fruits, vegetables and seasonal attractions, such as pumpkins near Halloween, but they could not resist the doughnuts, she said.

A snapshot in time captured the boys, in the early 1980s, possibly 1982, in front of the farm, which later closed.

"It was the end of the doughnuts," Libby Guffey said.

Not so for the personal history recollections, however, that are now part of the archives in the Columbus Metropolitan Library system.

Representatives of library's local history and genealogy division attended the Jan. 8 meeting of the Northwest Civic Association to repeat its mission of collecting historical artifacts from the area.

Guffey was the only taker, which isn't all that unusual for a first visit, said Angela O'Neal, manager of the local history and genealogy division.

"Usually when we come back we get a lot of people to bring a lot of stuff," O'Neal said.

Library system officials announced in late December they would attend the civic association meeting with a scanner so residents could preserve their images on the My History portion of the library's website, columbuslibrary.org, which provides access to central Ohio's digital history.

Nicole Sutton, who works for the library's local history and genealogy division, made a presentation at the NWCA meeting, reminding residents what would be accepted for the archives.

Those items include posters, postcards, photos that depict some historical setting, yearbooks, maps and pamphlets.

Not accepted are three-dimensional images, reprints or photocopies, Sutton said.

Those with historic material can also take the images to the library systems Hilliard and Dublin branches, she said.

"We need your help," she said. "You are the history of Columbus."

