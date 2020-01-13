A 33-year-old Reynoldsburg man without a driver's license was arrested Jan. 1 after fleeing from a traffic stop, according to the New Albany Police Department.

An officer initiated the traffic stop at 11:14 p.m. Jan. 1 at Beech and Smith's Mill roads because the man was driving without headlights on, according to the police report.

After the officer stopped the vehicle, he found the man was driving with a temporary instructional permit. He told the man he could not drive without a licensed driver in the passenger seat and said the driver would have to call a licensed driver to move the vehicle.

The driver said his brother was on his way, but at 11:23 p.m., he began to drive away from the traffic stop.

The man's vehicle traveled north on Beech Road with his four-way hazard lights activated and then east on Innovation Campus Way before he attempted to turn around west of Smith's Mill Road.

The officer used a stationary roadblock in the westbound lane of Innovation Campus Way and ordered the man to shift his vehicle into park.

The man continued to reverse his vehicle into an adjacent lot and then put the vehicle in park after the officer ordered him to do so.

The man was arrested and transported to the New Albany police station. He was released after his brother paid his bond.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 17-year-old New Albany boy was arrested for illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence after a traffic stop at 1:17 a.m. Jan. 3 on the 7200 block of New Albany Links Drive.

* A 21-year-old Pataskala woman was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 2:58 a.m. Jan. 1 at state Route 161 westbound and Johnstown Road.

* A 19-year-old Columbus woman was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 1 at state Route 161 westbound and New Albany Road.

* Identity theft was reported at 9:33 p.m. Dec. 30 on the 6900 block of Keesee Circle.