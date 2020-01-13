At 6:01 p.m. Jan. 3, a man said he was shot at by a would-be intruder in the 4600 block of Grovedale Court, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The victim said one intruder tried to kick down his door but then began to knock.

The victim said he opened the door and a second intruder appeared with a gun and fired a shot.

The victim said that while he ran upstairs to call police, the intruders fled.

Police found no shell casings, smell of gun powder or bullet hole in the apartment, reports said.

In other recent incident reports from the Northland area:

* A vehicle worth $19,000 was stolen between 8 p.m. Jan. 4 and 4:22 a.m. Jan. 5 from the 1700 block of Bob O Link Bend East.

* A $300 handgun, three cellphones worth $1,575 total and a $200 computer device were stolen between noon Dec. 5 and 4 p.m. Jan. 4 from a residence on the 4800 block of Charlton Court.

* A truck valued at $3,000 was stolen between 10 p.m. Sept. 5 and 9 a.m. Sept. 6 from 2400 block of Strimple Avenue.

* A car valued at $1,000 containing a $50 child safety seat, $100 in men's clothing and a $25 backpack was stolen between 3 and 3:15 p.m. Jan. 4 from the 2100 block of Morse Road.

* A $300 handgun was stolen between 5 p.m. Jan. 3 and 8 p.m. Jan. 4 from a residence on the 2200 block of Deewood Avenue.