A $1,500 bracelet, a $1,400 gold chain, a $714 bracelet, a $573 bracelet and a $522 chain were stolen between noon Dec. 24 and noon Jan. 1 from a residence on the 1300 block of Arcwynn Drive, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A vehicle valued at $17,000 was stolen at noon Dec. 27 on the 7500 block of Toweron Lane.

* A $22,000 vehicle was stolen between 11:30 a.m. and noon Jan. 1 on the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* Prescription drugs valued at $80 and a house key were stolen at 10 p.m. Jan. 4 from a residence on the 7600 block of Sweetwood Court.

* Gift cards valued at $35, $20 cash and an undetermined amount of prescription drugs were reported stolen between 5 p.m. Jan. 1 and 1 p.m. Jan. 2 from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Stonemeadow Avenue.

* A suspect is accused of making a fraudulent return of merchandise at 3:48 p.m. at a business on the 5800 block of Sawmill Road.

The reporting person stated he watched the suspect go inside the store, select a $99 sink cabinet and $69 ceiling fan from a store shelf, then go to the service desk to return the items for cash without paying for them.

No one was arrested.

* A suspect stole $45 worth of cigarettes and $600 from the cash register a business on the 5700 block of Sawmill Road at 10:57 p.m. Jan. 2.