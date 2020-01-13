The owners of two condos in the 6500 block of Santa Cruz Place on Dec. 29 reported their residences had been burglarized.

The homes were believed to have broken into between 6 p.m. Dec. 28 and noon Dec. 29. One homeowner reported a cinder block was thrown through a sliding-glass door, causing $300 in damage.

In other recent incident reports:

* Police arrested a 44-year-old Pickerington woman on charges of falsification and drug possession after responding to a suspicious car on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 2:06 a.m. Jan. 3.

* A 34-year-old Reynoldsburg woman reported her vehicle was struck by fireworks at 11:02 p.m. Dec. 31 while it was parked on the 1100 block of Hilton Drive.

* Employees at a department store in the 6300 block of East Livingston Avenue reported the theft of $140 worth of blankets and toys at 1:03 p.m. Dec. 27 by a man who pushed items out of the store in a cart without paying.

* An 18-year-old Whitehall man was arrested on charges of falsification and receiving stolen property at 3:32 a.m. Dec. 27 at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.