WOOSTER — The flu ... cough, cough ... is battering ... cough, cough ... the Wooster area.



Sniffle.



Sniffle.



The Wayne County Health Department is reporting that local flu activity is on the rise.



The Ohio Department of Health reported last week that a 16-year-old girl from Cuyahoga County died and was the state’s first pediatric flu death of the 2019-20 flu season.



There have been 1,003 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in the state so far, compared with 555 reported during the same time last year, the state said. Two of those occurred in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County Health Department.



Flu activity in Ohio typically peaks between December and February. With at least half of Ohio’s regions seeing a steady increase of flu activity and with lab-confirmed influenza cases over the last three weeks, the state upgraded Ohio’s flu activity level to "widespread."



Although in the midst of flu season, the Wayne County Health Department still encourages everyone to get a flu vaccine. The vaccination is the most effective way to prevent flu illnesses for individuals 6 months old and older, officials said.



While the efficiency of the flu vaccine can vary, being vaccinated can reduce the severity of illness if a person does get sick. Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.



The Wayne County Health Department has the flu vaccine available during walk-in clinic hours from 9 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.



In addition to getting the flu vaccine, the health department recommends these tips to stay healthy:



— Wash hands often with soap and water, or use alcohol-based sanitizer when unable to wash hands.



— Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues, or cough and sneeze into an elbow.



— Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread this way.



— Get plenty of rest. Sleep is shown to help the body fight off illness.



— When sick, stay home until free of fever for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medications.