Numerous Belmont County areas are receiving some funding for road work, and paving projects this year.



County Road 4 (which is one of the busiest roads in the area), is one of many on the list, to be paved.



A report of the breakdown shows, the Village of Barnesville will be receiving nearly $400,000 in grants and $122,000 in loan money for paving.



The Village of Belmont will receive $165,000 in grants and more than $169,000 in loans for paving.



County Road 4, the Colerain Pike, and Glens Run projects will each be awarded $400,000.



The communities that were awarded will receive the money after July 1 from Belmont County, and then paving projects can begin.