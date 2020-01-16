Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Jan. 16-23.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Bon Appecreek, 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Nature Center. Guests can feed worms and crickets to the fish in the creek.

Teeth, Jaws and Claws, 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Nature Center. Guests can attend a lecture, "The Carnivorous Dinosaurs and Why Birds Are Dinosaurs."

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Family Friendly Lantern Hike, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1.5-mile, lantern-lit hike.

Forts, Fire and Fun, 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Nature Center. Children ages 4-15 can build forts, build fires and explore the natural play area.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Coffee, Cocoa and Birds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19 at the Nature Center. Guests can watch birds and have hot beverages.

Tracks and Signs, 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile hike to look for animal tracks and signs.

Preschoolers: Camouflage, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn how animals hide.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Adults: Off-Trail Raptor Hike, 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Shelter House. Guests can look for birds of prey on a 3-mile hike.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

For Families: Backyard Birds Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Nature Center. Visitors ages 6 and older can learn to identify common birds.

Yoga in the Park, 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can learn yoga basics.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Young Explorers: Frosty Scavenger Hunt, noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Nature Center. Children ages 5-12 can participate in a winter scavenger hunt and win a prize.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Top Ten Natives in Winter, 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Innis House. Guests can learn about native winter plants.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Seasons and Stories: Let It Snow!, 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Millstone Shelter. Children a ages 6 and younger can listen to stories, take a 1-mile hike and have warm drinks.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

47th Annual Winter Hike Series, 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Climbing Wall. Guests can take a 1- or 2-mile hike along the Greenway and park trails.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Natural Play Area Adventures: Fort Building, 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Natural Play Area. Children can build a fort using natural materials found off-trail.

Metro Five-0 Level 1: Laughter in the Lodge, 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at Spring Hollow. Visitors ages 50 and older can participate in laughter yoga and breathing exercises with Joyce Johnson from the Breathing Association.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Calling All Kids: Critter Scene Investigation, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at KidSpace. Children ages 6-15 can use evidence to solve wildlife mysteries.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }