The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced Jan. 15 that six people have been arrested as part of a prostitution sting.

A news release issued by the sheriff’s office stated members of the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Fairfield County Sheriff's Office and Pickerington Police Department conducted a joint human trafficking sting operation near Canal Winchester on Jan. 14.

The release stated "Operation Foul Ball" netted a total six arrests in what is commonly referred to as a demand side or "John Sting.”

“The individuals arrested, supply the money that continues to breathe life into the prostitution component of human trafficking,” the release stated.

Fairfield County Chief Deputy Alex Lape said the three law enforcement groups involved in the sting each had officers pose as women offering sex in exchange for money.

They then made arrangements to meet the six men charged after being arrested at a Canal Winchester hotel in Franklin County.

“This was an eight-hour operation,” Lape said. “Over the eight-hour period, we received over 1,000 contacts from people.

“It’s the internet, so who knows where all those people were coming from, but six of them were serious enough to show up for it.”

Those arrested were charged with enticement or solicitation to patronize a prostitute and/or procurement of a prostitute for another.

“Public awareness and education are critical to combating this issue,” the release said. “All individuals arrested during the course of this operation will be required to complete ‘John School.’

“This training will provide awareness of the extent of the human-trafficking issue and the part that prostitution plays in it and how they victimize the victims.”

Lape said human trafficking and solicitation of prostitution is an ongoing issue in central Ohio and more operations, done in collaboration with Fairfield County and Franklin County law enforcement agencies are expected in the future.

He said the agencies are trying to send the message these types of activities are illegal, and that “Johns” are often praying on women who are being coerced with drugs or threats of deportation or other harm if they don’t work as prostitutes.

“These women often are victims,” Lape said. “There’s an addiction component, oftentimes.

“Sometimes, they’re threatened with deportation or the withholding of food.”

Lape declined to say what websites or apps the officers used for the sting, but said, “These folks who respond know where to go for what they’re looking for. They reiterated what their intent was once they arrived (at the hotel).”

Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said this was the first time his agency had joined in a sting operation with the other agencies.

He said Pickerington police officers might set up future prostitution investigations and stings in the future, either independently or in partnership with other law enforcement groups.

“We wanted to get some officers trained in how they do these operations in case we did something in our city in the future,” Cheney said. “We have, in our city, received complaints about people being involved in elements of human trafficking.”

