Delaware police officers responded to a theft in progress at 1:43 a.m. Jan. 10 at a business on the 900 block of Pittsburgh Drive.

When they arrived, they found two suspects stealing copper from a shed, reports said.

Both were charged with breaking and entering, according to reports.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A man and a woman were charged with liquor prohibition during a traffic stop at Maple and Noble streets at 12:28 a.m. Jan. 12, reports said.

* A man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:06 a.m. Jan. 11 near Liberty and William streets, according to reports.

* A man was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle and violation of a protection order during a traffic stop on the 2800 block of U.S. Route 23 North at 1:12 a.m. Jan. 5, reports said.