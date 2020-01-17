Worthington City Council members on Tuesday, Jan. 21, are expected to discuss fees for customers who use the city’s new electric-vehicle-charging stations.

According to a memo in the meeting materials, economic-development director David McCorkle said the city is in the “final stages” of installing two ChargePoint express 250-volt “fast” chargers in Worthington.

The stations will be in a municipal parking lot at 48 W. New England Ave. and the Worthington Community Center, 345 W. Wilson Bridge Road, and are expected to be up and running by the end of this month, the memo said.

McCorkle said in the memo the city has two options: to charge users the full price of electricity or subsidize all or a portion of the cost as an incentive to visit the Community Center and Old Worthington.

“At this time, staff feel it is appropriate to institute a fee structure that aims for break even,” he wrote in the memo.

A per-minute rate would be charged that would be equal to the cost of maintaining the operation of the chargers, paying electricity bills and including a 10% transaction fee from ChargePoint.

The memo said the market rate for fees would be 30 cents per minute and the city would monitor usage and adjust the structure as necessary.

Andrew Conley, fleet services director for Clean Fuels Ohio, previously said the AAA Ohio Auto Club office, 90 E. Wilson Bridge Road, is the only other location in Worthington that had an electric-vehicle charging station.

The council meeting will be at 7 p.m.Jan. 21 at the Worthington Municipal Building, 6550 High St.

